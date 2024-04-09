Lady Gaga was recently spotted in West Hollywood sporting a diamond ring on her left hand, stirring speculation about her relationship status. The Joker–Folie à Deux actress' love life has often been a topic of interest. Reports from Page Six and Deadline suggest that she has been romantically involved with entrepreneur Michael Polansky since 2019. With this sighting, rumours of an engagement between the two have surfaced, captivating fans who eagerly await confirmation. Joker - Folie à Deux: Todd Phillips Shares New Looks of Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix From the Upcoming DC Film; Announces That Filming Has Wrapped (View Pics).

Lady Gaga Spotted Wearing A Diamond Ring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

