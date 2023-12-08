Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh are wholeheartedly embracing the joys of parenthood as they embark to a new journey together. The 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist, aged 28, and his 34-year-old wife recently celebrated the arrival of their first child, a daughter named Lua Stevie Clifford. Michael and Crystal are cherishing each moment, reveling in the precious experiences shared with their newborn baby. Despite the couple officially announcing Lua’s birth on December 7, according to PEOPLE, baby Lua had actually entered the world on October 30 in Georgia. Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah Blessed With Baby Boy, Couple Names Their Son Roman Pacino.

Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh With Their Baby Daughter Lua:

5SOS’ Michael Clifford and wife Crystal Leigh welcome their first child. “the love of our life has arrived, meet Lua 🥹🥰🤍” pic.twitter.com/sBcm5mV3q2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 7, 2023

