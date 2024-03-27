Jake Gyllenhaal recently opened up about losing two major roles during the final round of casting, including Batman in Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins and Christian in Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge. For the unversed, Jake had lost the role of Batman to Christian Bale in Nolan's Batman trilogy. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Jake said, "To Nolan's credit and Baz's credit, both directors called me personally to tell me (I didn't get the role)". Later, Jake added on about how the rejection call motivated him, saying, "I remember getting a call from Christopher Nolan and thinking, I just got a call personally from Christopher Nolan. That's pretty cool. I've gotten pretty far." In another interview earlier, Jake had expressed his interest in playing the role of Batman, He said, "Oh, man that's a classic role. It's an honour." Jake Gyllenhaal Talks About DC's Batman, Says Playing the Iconic Role Would Be an Honour.

Jake Gyllenhaal on His Call With Christopher Nolan

