James Gunn finally marries his fiancé and longtime partner Jennifer Holland in an intimate ceremony at Aspen, Colorado. In one of the photos, we see James Gunn and Jennifer Holland kiss as husband and wife as Holland's bridesmaids smile and cheer for the newly married couple. James Gunn Birthday Special: From The Suicide Squad to Guardians of the Galaxy, 6 Most Emotionally Charged Scenes From His Marvel and DC Works!

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland Wedding Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Holland (@jenniferlholland)

James Gunn's Heartfelt Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

Video From the Ceremony:

We got married here in Aspen, Colorado at Dunbar Ranch. A moose interrupted the beginning of the ceremony! For those who don’t know, moose are the most dangerous wild mammals in North America. But the big dude just wandered by. @MatthewLillard yelled out, “It’s James’ Dad!” 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/yz3QEPZACJ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 30, 2022

