The Suicide Squad was a huge success critically and quickly prompted WB to give another project to director James Gunn. After the success of the Peacemaker series, it was reported that the series has been greenlit for season two and that Gunn had more DC projects in development. Now the director himself has teased another project with a photo of Peter Capaldi's the Thinker, hinting to the fact that the project might be based on him. The Suicide Squad Movie Review: James Gunn’s DC Epic Is a Violent Delight (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

I can’t wait to tell you all the big plans we currently have in play… 😈😆 pic.twitter.com/476HP3MHWt — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 13, 2022

