Jennifer Lopez is having a grand comeback this summer. The singer-actress is touring again. The 54-year-old artist announced her upcoming This Is Me...Now: The Tour. The singer made this announcement on Thursday, February 15. The tour is set to kick off on June 26 with a show at the Kia Centre in Orlando, followed by shows in Miami, San Antonio, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Fransico, Las Vegas, Denver, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Boston and Philadelphia wrapping it up with an August 31 show at Toyota Centre in Houston. Met Gala 2024: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth Set to Co-Chair The Fashion Event on May 6.

Jennifer Lopez Announces This Is Me…Now: The Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)