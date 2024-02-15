The Met Gala 2024 promises to be a fashion extravaganza with the announcement that Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth will co-chair the event on May 6. The diverse co-chairs will bring their own style and history to the grand event, from Bad Bunny's third attendance to Hemsworth's debut. Lopez, a veteran with 13 previous appearances, and Zendaya, a five-time attendee, are renowned for their iconic red carpet-looks, promising an unforgettable night. According to Vogue, this year, the gala's theme is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, which will celebrate vintage style and fantasy. This year's dress code, The Garden of Time, was also disclosed. Jennifer Lopez Exudes Sassy Girl Vibes in Cropped Blend Blazer and Black Formal Pants! (View Pics).

