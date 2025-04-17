A video showing a hand hanging out of a car’s boor went viral on Tuesday evening, prompting immediate action from Navi Mumbai Crime Branch and Sanpada Police. The incident came to light when residents spotted a suspicious white Innova near Sanpada, with what appeared to be a human hand protruding from the car boot. Fearing a possible crime, they alerted the police. Acting swiftly, the Sanpada police and the Crime Branch traced the vehicle using its license plate number. The car owner revealed that he had given the vehicle to someone else. Upon questioning, it was found that a group had staged the scene to shoot a "reel" for fun and claimed it was part of a laptop marketing stunt. However, the video was never posted online. ACP Ajay Kumar confirmed that legal action was taken under Section 144 and the Motor Vehicles Act for creating panic and misuse of a public road. The individuals involved were given a stern warning by the police for their irresponsible behaviour and misuse of public resources for a prank. Villager Turned Sunlight Into Electricity Directly? Video of Fake Solar Power Water Pump Goes Viral, Here's a Fact Check.

Viral Video of ‘Dead Body Hand’ Hanging Out of Car Boot Creates Panic in Navi Mumbai

ACP Ajay Kumar's Statement

