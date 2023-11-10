Johnny Depp gave a sneak-peek into the shooting of his directorial drama Modi on Instagram. The actor dropped a stunning picture of himself from the sets wherein he could be seen beaming with joy. "To my dear ‘Modi’ film family, Köszönöm for all your exceptional efforts without which this film could not have been made," he captioned the post. For the unaware, Depp's Modi revolves around Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Modi: Johnny Depp to Direct Amedeo Modigliani Biopic Starring Riccardo Scamarcio, Pierre Niney and Al Pacino.

Johnny Depp From Sets of Modi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

