Hollywood star, Johnny Depp who has been the face of Dior sauvage cologne since 2015, has reportedly re-signed the contract. As per reports, the Pirates of the Caribbean is getting back in action as he has signed a seven-figure deal to be the face of the brand. This news comes two months after Depp's victory in defamation lawsuit against ex Amber Heard. Johnny Depp X Dior Beauty, a Rock Solid Partnership! French Luxury Fashion House Celebrates Hollywood Icon’s Stage Performance in Paris (View Pics & Videos).

Johnny Depp Signs New Deal With Dior:

Johnny Depp Signs New 7-Figure Deal With Dior After Amber Heard Trial https://t.co/j5RFlFIzdw — E! News (@enews) August 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)