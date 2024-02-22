The highly anticipated sequel to 2019's hit film Joker, titled Joker: Folie à Deux, reportedly carries a hefty price tag of $200 million. This more than doubles the budget of the first film, which came in at around $60 million. According to Variety, sources revealed that Joaquin Phoenix will earn $20 million to reprise his role as the titular DC character, while Lady Gaga, taking on the iconic role of Harley Quinn, will receive a $12 million paycheck. Woah! Joker–Folie à Deux: Todd Philips Marks Valentine’s Day 2024 by Releasing New Pics of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga!

Joker 2 Is Made on Budget of $200 Million:

