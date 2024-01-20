How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor delighted fans by revealing his recent marriage to clinical psychologist Jordana Jacobs on January 6. Sharing snowy wedding photos on Instagram, Radnor expressed gratitude to friends who attended the ceremony. The actor, reminiscent of his iconic character Ted Mosby, penned a heartfelt caption for his new wife, saying, "I can’t believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife." Fans flooded the post with congratulations, celebrating the real-life happy ending for Ted Mosby. Josh Radnor Birthday Special: 7 Teb Mosby Quotes That Teach Us Valuable Lessons About Love and Life.

Josh Radnor and Jordana Jacob's Dreamy Wedding Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Radnor (@joshradnor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)