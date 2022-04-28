Makers of Jurassic World Dominion dropped the second trailer of the film and it stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill. However, the main focus is on the Jurassic World pair of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are in search of a kidnapped baby of raptor Blue as the dinosaurs continue to create havoc on Earth.

Jurassic World Dominion Trailer 2

