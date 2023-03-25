Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, who are said to be dating since January 2022, are reportedly engaged. The House of Darkness co-stars have however not made any official announcement on their engagement. A source close to the actress revealed to PEOPLE, “Kate is just on cloud nine. She is showing off her engagement ring to friends. She is being coy about details, but she is beaming.” Kate Bosworth Shares Mushy Picture With Beau Justin Long From Their Ireland Trip!

Justin Long And Kate Bosworth Engaged

