Tom Hiddleston is back with a bang in the highly-anticipated official trailer for Season 2 of the Disney+ original series Loki. Reprising his iconic role as the god of mischief, he is joined by Owen Wilson and new cast member Ke Huy Quan. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series delves deeper into the enigmatic character's journey as he collaborates with the Time Variance Authority to pursue super-variants disrupting the multiverse's timelines. Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius takes an unexpected turn following memory loss from the Season 1 finale. A star-studded cast featuring Eugene Cordero, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Tara Strong, Rafael Casal, and more promises a thrilling continuation of the saga. Loki Season 2: Marvel Unveils Tom Hiddleston's Return with Intriguing New Poster, Set to Release on THIS Date (View Pic).