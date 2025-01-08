As per reports, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have suffered a significant personal loss: their residence in the affluent Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles was completely destroyed by the raging wildfire that swept through the region on Tuesday (January 7). Sources indicate that their home was situated directly within the epicentre of the blaze, resulting in its complete incineration. While the couple and their family were able to evacuate safely, the loss is reported to be deeply devastating. The wildfire has wreaked havoc, consuming over 2,2900 acres of land and tragically destroying numerous homes, according to FireCal. Los Angeles Fire: Photos, Videos Show Terrifying Scenes As Palisades Wildfire Causes Widespread Destruction in California.

Spencer Pratt & Heidi Montag Home Burned in LA Wildfire

