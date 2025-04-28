With Liverpool FC winning the English Premier League 2024-25 title, star defender Virgil van Dijk has become the first Dutch captain to win an English league title. The 33-year-old pivotal defender has been an integral part of the Liverpool back-line ever since his arrival at the club in 2018 from Southampton FC. In head coach Arne Slot's side in EPL 2024-25, Virgil van Dijk represented the club in all 34 matches played so far. The centre-back has captained the side in every minute of every match of Premier League 2024-25. He has also scored two goals and assisted once. Virgil Van Dijk Joins Mohamed Salah in Signing Two-Year Contract Extension at Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk Becomes First Dutch Captain to Win English League Title:

"Who was the first Dutch player to captain a team to the English league title?"... 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/d3NzTiQ0U4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)