Former Pakistan national cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has accused the Indian Army of a security lapse in Kashmir, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The tragic incident took place on April 22 when a group of terrorists massacred Indian tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, rocking the nation. In the midst of this, the former all-rounder has bizarrely accused the Indian army, alleging that they failed to provide security to the tourists in Pahalgam. "Patakha phat jaata hai wahaan par, Pakistan. Tum logo ki aath lakh fauj wanha bethi hai Kashmir mein, aur ye incident hogaya. Iske matlab nayalak hai, nikamme ho na tum log ki security aap de nahi sakey logon ko." (Even if a firecracker bursts there, Pakistan did it. You have eight lakh army men deployed in Kashmir and this incident happened. This means you are inefficient because you could not provide security to your people," he said while speaking to Samaa TV. Our Hearts Bleed for Pahalgam: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Others From Sports Fraternity Condemn Terror Attack in Kashmir.

Shahid Afridi Slams Indian Army After Pahalgam Terror Attack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAMAA TV (@samaatv)

