Google shared the details of the ongoing proposal of DoJ (Department of Justice) to split off Chrome and Android. The tech giant said that its competitors including Yahoo! and others wanted to own the Chrome browser. On the other hand, Google said that Microsoft's Bing and OpenAI wanted to access all its search index and search queries, increasing the privacy risks. The search giant said that the competitors were thriving without facing any issues. It shared numbers of ChatGPT having 550 million global users, Meta AI having 700 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users) and others like Grok and Copilot. Google said, "... from OpenAI to Microsoft to Yahoo! — showed up, asking to break up Google and take our inventions and your data so they don’t have to innovate themselves." Elon Musk’s xAI in Talks With Investors To Raise USD 20 Billion in Funding, Making It the 2nd Largest Startup Fundraising After OpenAI: Report.

Google's Response on Monopoly Case by DoJ

DOJ’s proposed remedies in the search distribution case would harm America’s consumers, economy and tech leadership. Here’s what we learned at trial this week. 🧵 — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) April 25, 2025

