2023 Met Gala saw some of the biggest celebrities wear the most gorgeous outfits while walking down the red carpet, however, there were some weird one's in there that definitely turned our heads. Weird definitely isn't a bad thing, and in the case of these stars, they definitely made it work and delivered bold statement as they stood out the most in a packed year. So, let's take a look at five of the weirdest outfits from 2023 Met Gala. Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, BLACKPINK's Jennie and More - Check Out the Celebs Who Attended The Fashion Event This Year (View Pics).

Doja Cat's Choupette-Inspired Outfit Was Great...

Details of Doja Cat’s 2023 Met Gala look. She is dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette🤍 pic.twitter.com/HGeD0Ybzpr — Shai🌸• Doja Cat fan (@DiamondsOnShai) May 1, 2023

Jared Leto as a Cat Definitely Stood Out...

Jared Leto attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City pic.twitter.com/BEERWvEvaP — MET GALA COVERAGE 2023 (@celebfashionnnn) May 1, 2023

Lil Nas X Had Us Doing a Double Take...

Lil Nas X for the 2023 #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/lgYWXIy4Gu — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023

Janelle Monáe's Cute Outfit Had Us Obsessed...

Janelle Monáe arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/gQQNhXCPRK — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023

Kim Kardashian Definitely Turned Our Heads...

Kim Kardashian’s full look for the 2023 #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/5av7dkNznz — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023

