Michael Keaton has won the first major Emmy award of the night. Starring in Dopesick and portraying the role of Dr Samuel Finnix, the actor has bagged in the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 74th Emmy Awards. This is the actor's first-ever Emmy as well. Michael Keaton Birthday Special: From Batman to Batman Returns, 5 Best Moments of the Actor as the Dark Knight.

Check Out the Tweet:

.@MichaelKeaton takes home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for @DopesickonHulu! Congrats on a first-ever #Emmy win! ⭐ #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/O1qn28kkh6 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

