Michael Keaton over the last few years has shot up to be one of the best working actors in Hollywood right now. Starring in movies like Spotlight, Birdman and more, the actor has taken some real auteur-work while still maintaining his blockbuster roles side-by-side. Providing some really dramatic turns, Keaton would continue to prove why he was one of the most underrated actors out there. However, whenever we think of Keaton, his Batman will still have a soft spot in our hearts. Batman Fame Michael Keaton Reveals Why He Walked Away From the Third Superhero Movie.

Teaming up with Tim Burton, Keaton would reinvent the Dark Knight for the big screen. In an era where Adam West’s version of the character reigned supreme with his campy antics, the director-actor duo would bring a sense of seriousness to the Caped Crusader and get in line with how he was portrayed in the comics at the time. Keaton’s version, while not completely accurate, swung for the fences, and proved fans wrong at the time considering there was a lot of push back to his casting. So, to celebrate Michael Keaton’s 71st birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best moments as Batman.

At the Gala With Selina (Batman Returns)

Sadly, this will be the only entry from Batman Returns as the film more focused on the villains rather than the hero himself, but this scene gets so much of Batman’s and Catwoman’s chemistry right. Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Keaton nail the performances of their character and prove once and for all that they are one of the best romances in any comic book film.

Introduction (Batman)

Michael Keaton’s introduction as Batman frames him as a monster out of some gothic horror movie. Descending down to take out some thugs and instill fear in them, the film does a great job at presenting Batman as some sort of myth that criminals are scared of. Keaton too, proves how capable he is with the role over here.

Saving Vicki (Batman)

In a scene that has all the personality of Batman, the Dark Knight saves Vicki Vale from Joker and his goons. Leading to a car chase across Gotham, the scene sees the Dark Knight utilise his various gadgets and the most iconic Batmobile design we have seen in live-action.

A Dance With the Devil… (Batman)

“Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight?” asks Joker, before killing all of his victims. This is the same thing he said before killing Bruce’s parents and during their final encounter, Wayne quotes the same thing to him. In a scene that sees Batman face his arch-nemesis, this a scene that’s an all-time great for comic book films.

LET’S GET NUTS! (Batman)

Not even in the suit, Keaton gave us one of the most iconic scenes in the film by just being Bruce Wayne. In an effort to save Vicki Vale, again, Bruce tries to distract Joker by being just as maniacal as him. This is where the iconic outburst comes in. Beetlejuice 2: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder Set to Return in the Sequel; Brad Pitt Will Produce!

Being 71, Keaton is still kicking butt as the actor is set to reprise his role once more as Batman in next year’s The Flash. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

