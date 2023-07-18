Migration introduces us to the duck family of Pam, Mack, Dax and Gwen, who after seeing a group of birds migrating decide to do the same. Though it's difficult to leave their home at first, they decide to go for it and the film showcases their hilarious journey. Until they end up in a big city and realise birds are roasted and served in restaurants to be eaten by humans. They soon meet a pigeon who agrees to help guide them out (with much difficulty). But will they be able to survive long enough? The Super Mario Bros Movie Beats Frozen and Becomes Second Highest-Grossing Animated Movie.

Watch Migration Trailer:

