Even though Jared Leto's Mobius did not roar at the box office, the actor has been receiving a lot of appreciation for his role. Leto plays an 'anti-hero' in the flick who tries to find a cure for his rare blood disease. Now, reportedly, the actor was so committed to his character that he would limp to the bathroom while using crutches, which was later replaced with a wheelchair. We ain't kidding. Morbius: This Crazy 3D Poster For Jared Leto’s Marvel Movie Will Give You The Chills! (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

Jared Leto was so committed to playing Morbius that he would use crutches and slowly limp to the bathroom. However the pee breaks began taking so long that it was slowing down filming so a compromise was made for him to use a wheelchair. (Source: https://t.co/32WvdEqwWV) pic.twitter.com/rF30pZZmsM — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)