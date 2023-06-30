Naomi Campbell has given birth to her second child at the age of 53. The super-model announced the news on Instagram on Thursday about having a son while sharing a photo of her cradling the newborn. Her Insta caption read, "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be their mother. So honored and grateful to have this gentle soul in my life." Naomi Campbell Birthday: 7 Best Fashion Moments From Her Recent Red Carpet History.

