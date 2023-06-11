After Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup were seen wearing similar rings, rumours sparked that the two have tied the knot. Well, Naomi and Billy are married! The actress shared a pic from their wedding day on Instagram and captioned it as ‘Hitched’. Andy Cohen, Jennifer Coolidge, Julianne Moore and many others have congratulated the couple by dropping comments on Naomi’s post. Is Naomi Watts Married To Billy Crudup? Actress Spotted With A White Dress, Bouquet And Ring.

Naomi Watts And Billy Crudup Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts)

