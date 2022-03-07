In a long list of studios and companies pulling their services from Russia, Netflix is the latest to join them. It was just recently announced that Netflix will be terminating its services in Russia amidst the war with Ukraine. The streaming services joins giants like Warner Brothers, Paramount and Disney in doing so.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

Netflix is suspending its service in Russia pic.twitter.com/6Pxr1212yF — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 7, 2022

