After Lorde backing out from performing at the VMAs 2021, it looks like Nicki Minaj will also be not performing at the event. The singer, herself confirmed the same on Twitter while interacting with a fan.

Check Out Her Tweet Below:

I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day. But I love those guys at MTV. thank you Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we there baby. https://t.co/QkueA9fcOu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 9, 2021

