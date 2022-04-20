Nicolas Cage has had a hot streak in Hollywood the last couple of years. The actor has had many great roles throughout his career, but Cage has opened up about some of the roles he had to pass on. Cage recently revealed that he turned down The Matrix and The Lord of the Rings as he didn't want to spend three years in Australia and New Zealand. He rather wanted to spend that time with his son. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal's Film!

Check Out The Quote Below:

Nicolas Cage says “I turned down ‘Lord of the Rings’ and I turned down ‘Matrix’ because I didn't want to go to New Zealand for three years or Australia for three years because I needed to be home with my son.” (Source: https://t.co/tsybvL5IF0) pic.twitter.com/CTnwSgKUDL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 19, 2022

