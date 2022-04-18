Nicola Cage returns to screens this week as he portrays himself in the highly anticipated The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Starring Pedro Pascal as well, the movie has been anticipated by many due to its unique plot and just how bonkers all of it sounds. Early word of mouth for the movie has been overwhelmingly positive, and we can't wait to see how the film delivers. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal Steal a Truck in This New Clip From Their Upcoming Film! (Watch Video)

One of the biggest pulls of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent has been the fact that Nic Cage is basically playing a fictionalised version of himself. That alone sold everyone on this movie. So if you don't know much about The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, this guide will help you. Here's all you need to know about The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Trailer: Nicolas Cage Parodies Himself in this Comedy With Pedro Pascal Playing His Biggest Fan (Watch Video).

Cast

Nicolas Cage plays a fictionalised version of himself and also portays Nicky Cage, a figment of his imagination. Pedro Pascal stars alongside him as Javi Gutierrez, Cage's superfan who also happens to be a billionaire. They are also joined by Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan and Ike Barinholtz.

Plot

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sees Nicola Cage being invited to his biggest fan's party for a $1 Million. After things start going south, Cage has to play the role of some of his most iconic characters to get out of tough situations.

Watch The Trailer For The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Release Date

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent releases in theatres on April 22, 2022.

Review

The review for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent isn't out yet. The moment the review is published, the article will be updated.

