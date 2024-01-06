Nigel Lythgoe, the co-creator and lead judge of So You Think You Can Dance, has announced his voluntary departure from the show. This decision follows allegations of sexual assault made by former SYTYCD and American Idol judge Paula Abdul in a lawsuit filed on December 29th. Abdul accused Lythgoe of assaulting her during their time working together on both shows, detailing incidents of groping and kissing that allegedly occurred during American Idol auditions years ago. Lythgoe faces multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits, including Abdul's accusations of assault spanning two incidents over the past two decades. American Idol Producer Nigel Lythgoe Denies Paula Abdul's 'Deeply Offensive' Sexual Assault Claims.

Nigel Lythgoe Steps Down As So You Think You Can Dance Judge:

Nigel Lythgoe exits 'So You Think You Can Dance' following sexual assault lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/WJnL5lbjBX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 5, 2024

