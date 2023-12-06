Legendary TV writer and producer, Norman Lear, known for creating iconic series like All in the Family, passed away at 101 in Los Angeles. Famous for bringing social and political commentary to sitcoms, Lear's work in the 1970s and 80s transformed television by infusing humour with real-world issues. His other popular works include Maude, The Jeffersons, One Day at a Time and more. Evan Ellingson Dies at 35; Actor Was Best Known For His Roles in CSI-Miami, My Sister’s Keeper, 24, and More.

Norman Lear Passes Away At 101

Norman Lear, the influential television writer and producer, passed away at the age of 101 at his home in Los Angeles. Known for introducing political and social commentary into sitcoms, Lear’s groundbreaking work with shows like “All in the Family” demonstrated that it was… pic.twitter.com/CyC10Hg2bW — BoreCure (@CureBore) December 6, 2023

