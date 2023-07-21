Oppenheimer's domestic box office collection is now out and Cillian Murphy's film has gained $10.3 million in the US. The film released along with Barbie in theatres on July 21, and both the films have opened to great reviews from critics. Oppenheimer: Will Christopher Nolan's Biopic on the Father of Atom Bomb Release in Japan? Here's What We Know!

View Oppenheimer BO Update:

#Oppenheimer earns $10.3M in Thursday previews at the domestic Box Office. pic.twitter.com/iv5ZkeH6wq — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)