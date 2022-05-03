Another streaming platform is making its way to India. Paramount which backs projects like Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King, Halo, Sonic Movie, iCarly and more - is arriving in the country. The unveil will most probably happen next year in April 2023. Tulsa King: First Look of Sylvester Stallone From Upcoming Paramount Plus Show Unveiled.

Official: Paramount+ to launch in India next year mid, likely April 2023.

