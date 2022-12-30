Brazilian football great Pele passed away on December 29 after battling cancer. He was 82. His sporting exploits between the years 1953 to 1977 are nothing less than legendary among the football fans, and if you are not very privy to his early life story and his rise to being a football champion, there is a movie made on his life. Pelé: Birth of a Legend, that came out in 2016, was directed by Jeff and Michael Zimbalist. AR Rahman had composed music for the film. You can catch the film on Amazon Prime Video. Pele Dies at 82: AR Rahman Shares Music Video Tribute to Late Football Legend That He Had Composed in 2016 (Watch Video).

Check Out the Trailer Below:

