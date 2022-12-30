In a tremendous sad news to all the football fans, Brazilian legend Pele passed away on December 29, after suffering from cancer. He was 82. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman tweeted his condolences to the passing away of the legend, while sharing a music video tribute, "Ginga" that he had composed for the biographical film on Pele back in 2016. Pele Dies At 82: Legendary Brazilian Footballer No More After Battling Cancer.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Rest in peace legend 🌺🌹🤲🏼🙏#pele I dedicate this song …honouring your legacy https://t.co/vOTIf1BJQy — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)