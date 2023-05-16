In a pairing that was in no ones bingo cards for 2023, Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham had quite the interesting time with each other at Taylor Swift's recent The Eras Tour concert. Keith Urban, seen enjoying with his wife Nicole Kidman, uploaded a video to his TikTok where Bridgers and Burnham can be seen locking lips with each other. Internet surely is going to have a great time speculating what's happening here. Matty Healy Kisses Phoebe Bridgers in Front of Bo Burnham, Shares Pic on Instagram.

Check Out the Video:

Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham kissing in the background of Keith Urban's TikTok at #TheErasTour. https://t.co/OrzGwkkTTA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)