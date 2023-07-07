Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom packed on PDA during the third day of Wimbledon Championships in London. The couple was seen sharing a passionate kiss during the tennis tournament. Dressed up in coordinated outfits, pics of Katy and Orlando’s romantic moments from the match have gone viral across social media platforms. Katy Perry Opens Up About Her Relationship With Orlando Bloom's Ex Wife Miranda Kerr.

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Kissing

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share a kiss in Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/fdHX582KJy — Katy Perry Activity 🍓 (@KatyActivity) July 5, 2023

The Adorable Duo

Katy and Orlando at Wimbledon today 💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/ZXpV8PBiAk — Comfort for Korlando stans (@Korlandoupdates) July 5, 2023

