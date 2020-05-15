Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Johnny Depp Fans are in For Some Disappointment as the Producer 'Is Not Quite Sure' About His Role in it

Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean Series (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Johnny Depp was always the face of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean series but his bitter feud with ex-wife, Amber Heard since the last couple of years has tarnished his image in a way. There were also reports of how Disney is thinking about moving on with the franchise without Depp's involvement and a hunt for his replacement was on. While his fans wondered if this was just a piece of rumour planted by Heard's team, a recent confirmation coming in from the film's producer will compel them to think otherwise. Jack Sparrow Is Krishna? Pirates of the Caribbean Writer Reveals Johnny Depp’s Character Was Inspired by the Hindu God!

When Pirates of the Caribbean producer, Jerry Bruckheimer in his interaction with Collider was asked if Depp is still a part of the film's upcoming sequel, he simply said, "The one we’re developing right now, we’re not sure quite what Johnny’s role is going to be. So, we’re going to have to see." And this is alarming in itself. Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott, one of the original Pirates of the Caribbean writers, were roped in to pen this new sequel and they are currently working on a draft together.

When asked to give an update on Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and if the makers are even closed to locking down a script, Bruckheimer said, "We’re working on a draft right now and hopefully we’ll get it shortly and give it to Disney and hopefully they’ll like it. We don’t know. We’ve been working on it for a little bit.” The team is busy writing a worthy sequel since 2018.

Speaking of who may take the mantle from Depp, there were reports that Jumanji actress, Karen Gillan has been approached for the same. While there's no confirmation about it whatsoever, sources in Hollywood insist that Gillan is so close to bagging a deal and that Disney is looking forward to their collaboration. That's all we know so far.