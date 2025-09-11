Actress Polly Holliday, best known for her role as Jean "Flo" Castleberry in the 1970s sitcom Alice, died at her Manhattan home on Tuesday (September 9). She was 88 at the time of her demise. Her death was confirmed by her agent and longtime friend Dennis Aspland to The New York Times. As of now, the cause of her death has not been disclosed. However, as per a report in People, pneumonia is said to be the cause of her death. Also remembered for her catchphrase, "Kiss my grits", Polly Holliday has appeared in other shows like Stir Crazy, The Golden Girls, The Equalizer and Homiscide: Life on the Streets. ‘Pavitra Rishta’ Actress Priya Marathe Dies at 38, Cousin Subodh Bhave Remembers Her as a Fighter (View Post).

Actress Polly Holiday No More

