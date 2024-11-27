Flo Milli, the popular rapper known for hits like “Beef FloMix”, “In the Party”, “Conceited” and more, has shared exciting news with her fans – she is pregnant! The artiste took to social media to announce the happy news, posting adorable photos of her baby bump. In the pictures, Flo Milli flaunts her growing bump wearing a white crop top and neon orange hot shorts. Her announcement has quickly caught the attention of fans, who are sending their love and congratulations to the expecting star in the comments section of this post. Lady Gaga Is ‘Not Pregnant’! Singer Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours With Michael Polansky in TikTok Video – WATCH.

Flo Milli Pregnant

