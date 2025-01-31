Shrutika Arjun, a standout contestant from Bigg Boss 18, recently visited the Tirupati temple with her family and several of her co-contestants. Known for her lively yet strategic persona on the show, Shrutika’s spiritual outing captured fans’ attention when photos surfaced on social media. Dressed in a beautiful traditional saree, Shrutika was seen smiling in front of the temple shrine, accompanied by her husband Arjun and their son. Her Bigg Boss 18 co-stars Alice Kaushik, Tajinder Bagga and Muskan Bamne joined her, all in traditional South Indian attire, creating a warm and festive atmosphere during the visit. Check it out! ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner Karan Veer Mehra To Invest INR 50 Lakh Prize Money Into Education Fund for His Staff’s Children.

Shrutika Arjun, Tajinder Bagga, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne at Tirupati

