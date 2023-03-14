Team RRR is celebrating the big win at the 95th Academy Awards. The Telugu song “Naatu Naatu” crooned by singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, and choreographed by Prem Rakshith won in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars this year. Well, few pics from the esteemed event have been shared by “Naatu Naatu” singers in which they can been seen posing with singer Rihanna. The pregnant diva is seen all smiles as she poses with Kaala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj and Prem Rakshith. Take a look at the pics below: Video of Rihanna and Ram Charan Waving at Each Other During 2023 Golden Globe Awards Ceremony Goes Viral – WATCH.

Kaala Bhairava, Rihanna, Prem Rakshith, Rahul Sipligunj

I was short of words when this happened. An artist I always looked up to, and admired deeply! My inspiration, The queen @rihanna ❤️ Wanted to tell her how much I love ‘Stay’ and that I must’ve listened to it a million times. This memory is going to ‘stay’ in my heart forever 🥹… https://t.co/q5i4MtRIKP pic.twitter.com/JC42cjux0c — Kaala Bhairava (@kaalabhairava7) March 13, 2023

Rahul With RiRi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Sipligunj (@sipligunjrahul)

