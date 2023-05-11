Rihanna and A$ap Rocky have officially revealed their baby boy's name and there is some massive inspiration behind it. The child is named after the rapper RZA, the leader of the group Wu-Tang Clan, with his full name being RZA Athelston Mayers. With their son being born on May 13, 2022, the name is revealed almost a year after their child's birth. Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump As She Steps Out With Beau A$AP Rocky (View Pics).

Check Out the News:

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna name their baby boy RZA Athelston Mayers after the leader of the legendary group Wu-Tang Clan 🎉💙 pic.twitter.com/95S8nke9AA — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 11, 2023

