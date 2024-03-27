Cardi B recently expressed her admiration for fellow artist Rihanna, whom she referred to as the ‘female GOAT recording artist’. She even explained her hesitation to approach RiRi for a collaboration due to the differences in their styles, stating that she would want something that resonates equally with both of them. Now, in a viral video, Rihanna and Cardi B are seen attending the same event. The clip captures Rihanna enjoying Cardi B’s performance of the song “Bodak Yellow”, making it a must-watch moment on the internet today. Cardi B Joins Madonna on Stage for Vogue Dance-Off at Her Celebration Tour in LA (Watch Video).

Rihanna Enjoying Cardi B’s Performance

Rihanna is enjoying Cardi B’s performance of "Bodak Yellow" tonight. 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/LHkRUXYP7d — Cardi B | HQ (@cardibhqs) March 27, 2024

RiRi & Cardi B Posing Together

🎥| Cardi B spotted with Rihanna during Jason Lee’s event tonight. pic.twitter.com/FNQnjBu1Zh — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) March 27, 2024

