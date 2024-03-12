Queen of Pop Madonna wrapped up her five-night run of her Celebration Tour at the Kia Forum in LA by bringing out Cardi B. The 31-year-old rapper joined the Queen of Pop for the Vogue segment, during which they scored dancers walking down the runway. Madonna's 11-year-old daughter Ester was also among the dancers, and yes, everyone scored a perfect 10. Madonna Calls Out Wheelchair-Bound Fan for ‘Sitting Down’ at Her Concert in LA, Gets Brutally Trolled Online (Watch Video).

Check out the Video Here:

#Madonna brings out #CardiB as special guest ballroom judge at her #CelebrationTour in LA pic.twitter.com/R8h1H1L7j4 — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) March 12, 2024

