A new rumour reported by Twitter leaker @MyTimeToShineH says that Robert Downey Jr is currently set to return as Iron Man once more. Appearing in a cameo capacity for Armor Wars while being there in a huge capacity for Avengers: Secret Wars, the films would see the return of Tony Stark to the MCU. It's worth noting that this leaker did accurately report on plot leaks for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strand in the Multiverse of Madness as well - however, do take this rumour with a grain of salt. Robert Downey Jr Reveals His Bald New Look at Governors' Awards; Fans Now Want Iron Man Actor to Play Lex Luthor (View Pics).

Check Out the Tweet:

RDJ is back baby (for Secret Wars for sure, and there's been some talks for a cameo in Armor Wars) — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 28, 2022

