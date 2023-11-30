Sabrina Carpenter has recently addressed the swirling controversy around her music video for ''Feather,'' which sparked debate after being filmed within the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Brooklyn, New York. The Disney Channel starlet had remained silent about the uproar until now, and her response was nothing short of remarkable. During a recent interaction with Variety, she mentioned that 'Jesus was a carpenter'. The controversy flared up when Bishop Robert Brennan publicly expressed his dismay over the church's use for the music video shoot. Adding fuel to the fire, news emerged that the approving priest has been removed from his duties. Sabrina Carpenter’s Music Video for 'Feather' in Brooklyn Church Leads to Priest’s Removal – Here’s Why.

Sarbina Carpenter Gave a Hilarious Response:

Sabrina Carpenter to @Variety on her recent controversy filming “Feather” music video in a Catholic church: “We got approval in advance. And Jesus was a carpenter.” pic.twitter.com/dGWJTdPSUk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 29, 2023

Watch Feather Video Here:

