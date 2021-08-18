Comedian Sean Lock has passed away due to cancer at the age of 58, his agent confirmed. He was known as the team captain on Jimmy Carr’s Channel 4 comedy panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats and spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown. May his soul RIP.

Sean Lock Dies:

