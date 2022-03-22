As per a report in the Deadline, global icon Priyanka Chopra would be teaming up with Sienna Miller for a film directed by Anthony Chen. This Hollywood movie is based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s novel “Secret Daughter”. The report also cites that Amazon Studios is negotiating a feature deal.

Priyanka Chopra And Sienna Miller

Amazon Acquires ‘Secret Daughter’ Package, Anthony Chen Attached To Direct Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Sienna Miller https://t.co/t8ig86sUqX — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)